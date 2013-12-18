JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers on Wednesday. India won the toss and elected to bat India first innings M. Vijay c de Villiers b Morkel 6 S. Dhawan c Imran Tahir b Steyn 13 C. Pujara not out 18 V. Kohli not out 32 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (for two wickets, 27 overs) 70 Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-24 Still to bat: R. Sharma, A. Rahane, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, Z. Khan, M. Shami. Bowling: Steyn 8-1-18-1, Philander 8-0-26-0, Morkel 6-4-6-1, Kallis 4-1-10-0 (w-1), Tahir 1-0-10-0. Remaining fixture: Dec. 26-30 2nd test, Durban (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)