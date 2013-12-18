Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers on Wednesday. India won the toss and elected to bat India first innings M. Vijay c de Villiers b Morkel 6 S. Dhawan c Imran Tahir b Steyn 13 C. Pujara not out 18 V. Kohli not out 32 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (for two wickets, 27 overs) 70 Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-24 Still to bat: R. Sharma, A. Rahane, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, Z. Khan, M. Shami. Bowling: Steyn 8-1-18-1, Philander 8-0-26-0, Morkel 6-4-6-1, Kallis 4-1-10-0 (w-1), Tahir 1-0-10-0. Remaining fixture: Dec. 26-30 2nd test, Durban (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.