JOHANNESBURG Dec 18 Scoreboard at the close of play on the opening day of the first test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers on Wednesday. India won the toss and elected to bat India first innings M. Vijay c De Villiers b Morkel 6 S. Dhawan c Imran Tahir b Steyn 13 C. Pujara run out 25 V. Kohli c Duminy b Kallis 119 R. Sharma c De Villiers b Philander 14 A. Rahane not out 43 MS Dhoni not out 17 Extras: lb-3, w-14, nb-1 18 Total (five wickets, 90 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-24 3-113 4-151 5-219 Still to bat: R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, Z. Khan, M. Shami Bowling: D. Steyn 23-5-56-1 (w2), V. Philander 21-2-55-1, M. Morkel 19-10-27-1 (nb1, w2), J. Kallis 14-4-37-1 (w2), Imran Tahir 8-0-47-0, JP Duminy 5-0-30-0 Remaining fixture: Dec. 26-30 2nd test, Durban