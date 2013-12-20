JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 Scoreboard at the close on
the third day of the first test between South Africa and India
at the Wanderers on Friday.
India 280 &
Second innings
S.Dhawan c Kallis b Philander 15
M.Vijay c De Villiers b Kallis 39
C.Pujara not out 135
V.Kohli not out 77
Extras: b-5, lb-5, w-8 18
Total (for two wickets, 78 overs) 284
Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-93
Still to bat: R. Sharma, A. Rahane, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I.
Sharma, Z. Khan, M. Shami
Bowling: D. Steyn 21-4-64-0 (w2), V. Philander 18-5-53-1
(w1), M. Morkel 2-1-4-0, J. Kallis 14-4-51-1, Imran Tahir
11-0-55-0, AB de Villiers 1-0-5-0, JP Duminy 11-0-42-0
South Africa first innings (overnight 213-6)
G.Smith lbw Khan 68
A.Petersen lbw I. Sharma 21
H.Amla b I. Sharma 36
J.Kallis lbw I. Sharma 0
AB de Villiers lbw Shami 13
JP Duminy c Vijay b Shami 2
F.du Plessis c Dhoni b Khan 20
V.Philander c Ashwin b Khan 59
D.Steyn c R Sharma b I. Sharma 10
M.Morkel b Khan 7
Imran Tahir not out 0
Extras: lb-4, w-1, nb-3 8
Total (all out, 75.3 overs) 244
Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-130 3-130 4-130 5-145 6-146 7-226
8-237 9-239 10-244
Bowling: Z.Khan 26.3-6-88-4 (w1), M.Shami 18-3-48-2,
I.Sharma 25-5-79-4 (nb3), R.Ashwin 6-0-25-0
