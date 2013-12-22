JOHANNESBURG, Dec 22 Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the first test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers on Sunday. India won the toss and elected to bat. - - India first innings 280 South Africa first innings 244 India second innings 421 - - South Africa second innings (overnight 138-2) A. Petersen b Shami 76 G. Smith run out 44 H. Amla b Shami 4 F. Du Plessis not out 42 J. Kallis lbw Khan 34 AB de Villiers not out 25 Extras: (b-1, lb-6, w-3, nb-1) 11 Total (for four wickets, 74 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-108 2-118 3-143 4-197 Still to bat: JP Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir Bowling: Z. Khan 15-0-61-1, I. Sharma 16-3-42-0 (nb1), M. Shami 17-3-63-2 (w1), R. Ashwin 21-2-49-0, M. Vijay 1-0-3-0, MS Dhoni 2-0-4-0, V. Kohli 2-0-7-0 (Compiled By Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)