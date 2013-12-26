UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan captain Misbah to retire after West Indies series
* Wants to finish career on a high in West Indies (Adds dateline, details, quotes)
DURBAN Dec 26 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the second and final test between South Africa and India in Durban on Thursday.
India won the toss and elected to bat.
India first innings S. Dhawan c Petersen b Morkel 29 M. Vijay not out 91 C. Pujara not out 58 Extras (lb-1, w-1, nb-1) 3 Total (for one wicket, 61 overs) 181
Still to bat: V. Kohli, R. Sharma, A. Rahane, MS Dhoni, R. Jadeja, I. Sharma, Z. Khan, M. Shami
Fall of wicket: 1-41
Bowling (to date): D. Steyn 16-6-49-0, V. Philander 14-4-39-0 (nb1, w1), M. Morkel 12-3-26-1, J. Kallis 7-1-23-0, R. Peterson 12-2-43-0 (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)
* Wants to finish career on a high in West Indies (Adds dateline, details, quotes)
April 6 Pakistan test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 42-year-old announced on Thursday.
MUMBAI, April 6 The Indian board (BCCI) will consider a further increase in salaries for its contracted players after leading cricketers expressed dissatisfaction with the pay raise announced last month.