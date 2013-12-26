DURBAN Dec 26 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the second and final test between South Africa and India in Durban on Thursday.

India won the toss and elected to bat.

India first innings S. Dhawan c Petersen b Morkel 29 M. Vijay not out 91 C. Pujara not out 58 Extras (lb-1, w-1, nb-1) 3 Total (for one wicket, 61 overs) 181

Still to bat: V. Kohli, R. Sharma, A. Rahane, MS Dhoni, R. Jadeja, I. Sharma, Z. Khan, M. Shami

Fall of wicket: 1-41

Bowling (to date): D. Steyn 16-6-49-0, V. Philander 14-4-39-0 (nb1, w1), M. Morkel 12-3-26-1, J. Kallis 7-1-23-0, R. Peterson 12-2-43-0 (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)