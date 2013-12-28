DURBAN, Dec 28 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the second and final test between South Africa and India in Durban on Saturday. India won the toss and elected to bat. India first innings 334 South Africa first innings (82-0 overnight) G. Smith c Dhawan b Jadeja 47 A. Petersen c Vijay b Jadeja 62 H. Amla b Shami 3 J. Kallis not out 78 AB de Villiers c Kohli b Jadeja 74 JP Duminy lbw Jadeja 28 D. Steyn not out 0 Extras (lb-6, w-1) 7 Total (for five wickets, 104.5 overs) 299 Fall of wickets: 1-103 2-113 3-113 4-240 5-298 Still to bat: F. Du Plessis, R. Peterson, V. Philander, M. Morkel. Bowling (to date): Z. Khan 16-2-46-0 (w1), M. Shami 19-2-62-1, I. Sharma 23-7-76-0, R. Jadeja 37-9-87-4, R. Sharma 9.5-1-22-0. (Compiled by Nick Said)