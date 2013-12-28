Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
DURBAN, Dec 28 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the second and final test between South Africa and India in Durban on Saturday. India won the toss and elected to bat. India first innings 334 South Africa first innings (82-0 overnight) G. Smith c Dhawan b Jadeja 47 A. Petersen c Vijay b Jadeja 62 H. Amla b Shami 3 J. Kallis not out 78 AB de Villiers c Kohli b Jadeja 74 JP Duminy lbw Jadeja 28 D. Steyn not out 0 Extras (lb-6, w-1) 7 Total (for five wickets, 104.5 overs) 299 Fall of wickets: 1-103 2-113 3-113 4-240 5-298 Still to bat: F. Du Plessis, R. Peterson, V. Philander, M. Morkel. Bowling (to date): Z. Khan 16-2-46-0 (w1), M. Shami 19-2-62-1, I. Sharma 23-7-76-0, R. Jadeja 37-9-87-4, R. Sharma 9.5-1-22-0. (Compiled by Nick Said)
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.