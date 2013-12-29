DURBAN, Dec 29 Scoreboard at the end of South
Africa's first innings on the fourth day of the second and final
test against India in Durban on Sunday.
India won the toss and elected to bat.
India first innings 334
South Africa first innings (299-5 overnight)
G. Smith c Dhawan b Jadeja 47
A. Petersen c Vijay b Jadeja 62
H. Amla b Shami 3
J. Kallis c Dhoni b Jadeja 115
AB de Villiers c Kohli b Jadeja 74
JP Duminy lbw Jadeja 28
D. Steyn c Dhoni b Khan 44
F. du Plessis run out 43
R. Peterson c Vijay b Khan 61
V. Philander not out 0
M. Morkel C & B Jadeja 0
Extras (b-3, lb-15, w-2, nb-3) 23
Total (all out, 155.2 overs) 500
Fall of wickets: 1-103 2-113 3-113 4-240 5-298 6-384 7-387
8-497 9-500 10-500
Bowling: Z. Khan 28-4-97-2 (w-1, nb-1), M. Shami
27-2-104-1, I. Sharma 31-7-114-0 (w-1, nb-2), R. Jadeja
58.2-15-138-6, R. Sharma 11-1-29-0.
