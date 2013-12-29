DURBAN, Dec 29 Scoreboard at the end of South Africa's first innings on the fourth day of the second and final test against India in Durban on Sunday. India won the toss and elected to bat. India first innings 334 South Africa first innings (299-5 overnight) G. Smith c Dhawan b Jadeja 47 A. Petersen c Vijay b Jadeja 62 H. Amla b Shami 3 J. Kallis c Dhoni b Jadeja 115 AB de Villiers c Kohli b Jadeja 74 JP Duminy lbw Jadeja 28 D. Steyn c Dhoni b Khan 44 F. du Plessis run out 43 R. Peterson c Vijay b Khan 61 V. Philander not out 0 M. Morkel C & B Jadeja 0 Extras (b-3, lb-15, w-2, nb-3) 23 Total (all out, 155.2 overs) 500 Fall of wickets: 1-103 2-113 3-113 4-240 5-298 6-384 7-387 8-497 9-500 10-500 Bowling: Z. Khan 28-4-97-2 (w-1, nb-1), M. Shami 27-2-104-1, I. Sharma 31-7-114-0 (w-1, nb-2), R. Jadeja 58.2-15-138-6, R. Sharma 11-1-29-0. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)