DURBAN, Dec 30 South Africa beat India by 10
wickets on the final day of the second and final test at
Kingsmead on Monday:
South Africa first innings 500 &
Second innings
A. Petersen not out 31
G. Smith not out 27
Extras (w-1) 1
Total (for no wickets; 11.4 overs) 59
Did not bat: H. Amla, J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, F. du
Plessis, JP Duminy, R. Peterson, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M.
Morkel
Bowling: Shami 2-1-4-0, I. Sharma 5-1-29-0, Jadeja 4-0-16-0,
R. Sharma 0.4-0-10-0
India first innings 334 &
Second innings
S. Dhawan c du Plessis b Peterson 19
M. Vijay c Smith b Philander 6
C. Pujara b Steyn 32
V. Kohli c de Villiers b Steyn 11
R. Sharma lbw b Philander 25
A. Rahane b Philander 96
MS Dhoni c Petersen b Peterson 15
R. Jadeja c Morkel b Peterson 8
Z. Khan lbw Peterson 3
I. Sharma c de Villiers b Steyn 1
M. Shami not out 1
Extras (b-4, w-1) 6
Total (for all out, 86 overs) 223
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-53 3-68 4-71 5-104 6-146 7-154 8-189
9-206
Bowling: Steyn 21-8-47-3, Philander 16-4-43-3, Morkel
16-6-34-0, Peterson 24-3-74-4, Duminy 8-2-20-0, Du Plessis
1-0-1-0.
Man of the match: Dale Steyn
First Test: Drawn
South Africa win series 1-0.
