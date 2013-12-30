DURBAN, Dec 30 South Africa beat India by 10 wickets on the final day of the second and final test at Kingsmead on Monday: South Africa first innings 500 & Second innings A. Petersen not out 31 G. Smith not out 27 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (for no wickets; 11.4 overs) 59 Did not bat: H. Amla, J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, F. du Plessis, JP Duminy, R. Peterson, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel Bowling: Shami 2-1-4-0, I. Sharma 5-1-29-0, Jadeja 4-0-16-0, R. Sharma 0.4-0-10-0 Bowling: Shami 2-1-4-0, I. Sharma 3-1-11-0, Jadeja 1-0-4-0. India first innings 334 & Second innings S. Dhawan c du Plessis b Peterson 19 M. Vijay c Smith b Philander 6 C. Pujara b Steyn 32 V. Kohli c de Villiers b Steyn 11 R. Sharma lbw b Philander 25 A. Rahane b Philander 96 MS Dhoni c Petersen b Peterson 15 R. Jadeja c Morkel b Peterson 8 Z. Khan lbw Peterson 3 I. Sharma c de Villiers b Steyn 1 M. Shami not out 1 Extras (b-4, w-1) 6 Total (for all out, 86 overs) 223 Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-53 3-68 4-71 5-104 6-146 7-154 8-189 9-206 Bowling: Steyn 21-8-47-3, Philander 16-4-43-3, Morkel 16-6-34-0, Peterson 24-3-74-4, Duminy 8-2-20-0, Du Plessis 1-0-1-0. Man of the match: Dale Steyn First Test: Drawn South Africa win series 1-0. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)