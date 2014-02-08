AUCKLAND, Feb 8 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the first test between New Zealand at India at Eden Park on Saturday. - - India won the toss and opted to bowl - - New Zealand first innings (503) India first innings (overnight 130-4) S. Dhawan c Williamson b Boult 0 M. Vijay b Wagner 26 C Pujara c Watling b Boult 1 V. Kohli c Fulton b Southee 4 R. Sharma b Boult 72 A. Rahane c Taylor b Southee 26 MS Dhoni c Watling b Dhoni 10 R. Jadeja not out 30 Z. Khan c Watling b Wagner 14 I. Sharma c Boult b Southee 0 M. Shami c Fulton b Wagner 2 Extras: (nb-3, b-5, lb-6, w-3) 17 Total (all out, 60 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-3 3-10 4-51 5-138 6-138 7-167 8-188 9-189 10-202 Bowling: Boult 17-2-38-3 (nb-2), Southee 19-6-38-3, Anderson 5-0-29-0 (w-3), Wagner 11-0-64-4, Sodhi 6-0-13-0, Williamson 2-0-9-0 - - New Zealand second innings P. Fulton c Jadeja b Shami 5 H. Rutherford lbw b Shami 0 K. Williamson c Jadeja b Zaheer 3 R. Taylor c Rahane b Zaheer 41 B. McCullum run out 1 C. Anderson b Shami 2 BJ Watling b Sharma 11 T. Southee c Pujara b Jadeja 14 I. Sodhi c R. Sharma b I. Sharma 0 N. Wagner c Jadeja b I. Sharma 14 T. Boult not out 7 Extras: (w-1, nb-2, b-4) 7 Total (all out, 41.2 overs) 105 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-9 3-11 4-15 5-25 6-63 7-78 8-78 9-80 10-105 Bowling: Shami 12-1-37-3 (w-1), Zaheer 9-2-23-2, I. Sharma 10.2-3-28-3 (nb-1), Jadeja 9-4-10-1, R. Sharma 1-0-3-0 - - India second innings M. Vijay c Watling b Southee 13 S. Dhawan not out 49 C. Pujara not out 22 Extras: (nb-2, w-1) 3 Total (for one wicket, 25 overs) 87 Fall of wickets: 1-36 Bowling (to date): Boult 6-0-28-0 (nb-1), Southee 5-0-18-1, Wagner 6-2-11-0 (nb-1), Anderson 3-0-8-0 (w-1), Sodhi 4-1-17-0, Williamson 1-0-5-0. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)