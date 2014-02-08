AUCKLAND, Feb 8 Scoreboard at the close of play
on the third day of the first test between New Zealand at India
at Eden Park on Saturday.
India won the toss and opted to bowl
New Zealand first innings (503)
India first innings (overnight 130-4)
S. Dhawan c Williamson b Boult 0
M. Vijay b Wagner 26
C Pujara c Watling b Boult 1
V. Kohli c Fulton b Southee 4
R. Sharma b Boult 72
A. Rahane c Taylor b Southee 26
MS Dhoni c Watling b Dhoni 10
R. Jadeja not out 30
Z. Khan c Watling b Wagner 14
I. Sharma c Boult b Southee 0
M. Shami c Fulton b Wagner 2
Extras: (nb-3, b-5, lb-6, w-3) 17
Total (all out, 60 overs) 202
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-3 3-10 4-51 5-138 6-138 7-167 8-188
9-189 10-202
Bowling: Boult 17-2-38-3 (nb-2), Southee 19-6-38-3, Anderson
5-0-29-0 (w-3), Wagner 11-0-64-4, Sodhi 6-0-13-0, Williamson
2-0-9-0
New Zealand second innings
P. Fulton c Jadeja b Shami 5
H. Rutherford lbw b Shami 0
K. Williamson c Jadeja b Zaheer 3
R. Taylor c Rahane b Zaheer 41
B. McCullum run out 1
C. Anderson b Shami 2
BJ Watling b Sharma 11
T. Southee c Pujara b Jadeja 14
I. Sodhi c R. Sharma b I. Sharma 0
N. Wagner c Jadeja b I. Sharma 14
T. Boult not out 7
Extras: (w-1, nb-2, b-4) 7
Total (all out, 41.2 overs) 105
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-9 3-11 4-15 5-25 6-63 7-78 8-78 9-80
10-105
Bowling: Shami 12-1-37-3 (w-1), Zaheer 9-2-23-2, I. Sharma
10.2-3-28-3 (nb-1), Jadeja 9-4-10-1, R. Sharma 1-0-3-0
India second innings
M. Vijay c Watling b Southee 13
S. Dhawan not out 49
C. Pujara not out 22
Extras: (nb-2, w-1) 3
Total (for one wicket, 25 overs) 87
Fall of wickets: 1-36
Bowling (to date): Boult 6-0-28-0 (nb-1), Southee 5-0-18-1,
Wagner 6-2-11-0 (nb-1), Anderson 3-0-8-0 (w-1), Sodhi 4-1-17-0,
Williamson 1-0-5-0.
