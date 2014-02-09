AUCKLAND, Feb 9 Scoreboard at the end of the
first test between New Zealand at India at Eden Park on Sunday.
- -
India won the toss and opted to bowl
- -
New Zealand first innings (503)
India first innings (202)
New Zealand second innings (105)
- -
India second innings (overnight 87-1)
M. Vijay c Watling b Southee 13
S. Dhawan c Watling b Wagner 115
C. Pujara c Watling b Southee 23
V. Kohli c Watling b Wagner 67
R. Sharma c Watling b Southee 19
A. Rahane lbw b Boult 18
MS Dhoni b Wagner 39
R. Jadeja c Sodhi b Boult 26
Z. Khan c Taylor b Wagner 17
I. Sharma c Watling b Boult 4
M. Shami not out 0
Extras: (nb-4, w-2, b-12, lb-7) 25
Total (all out, 96.3 overs) 366
Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-96 3-222 4-248 5-268 6-270 7-324
8-349 9-362 10-366
Bowling: Boult 23.3-2-86-3 (nb-2), Southee 23-4-81-3, Wagner
25-8-62-4 (nb-2), Anderson 7-1-22-0 (w-2), Sodhi 15-2-78-0,
Williamson 3-0-18-0
- -
Result: New Zealand win by 40 runs and lead the two-match
series 1-0.
Second test: Wellington, Feb. 14-18
