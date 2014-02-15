WELLINGTON, Feb 15 Scoreboard at the close of
play on the second day of the second test between New Zealand
and India at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.
- -
India won the toss and chose to bowl
- -
New Zealand first innings (192)
India first innings (overnight 100-2)
S. Dhawan c Watling b Southee 98
M. Vijay c Watling b Southee 2
C. Pujara lbw b Boult 19
I. Sharma c Watling b Boult 26
V. Kohli c Rutherford b Wagner 38
R. Sharma b Neesham 0
A. Rahane c Boult b Southee 118
MS Dhoni c Watling b Boult 68
R. Jadeja c Fulton b Wagner 26
Z. Kahn c Watling b Wagner 22
M. Shami not out 0
Extras: (b-8, w-7, lb-4, nb-2) 21
Total (all out, 102.4 overs) 438
Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-89 3-141 4-162 5-165 6-228 7-348
8-385 9-423.
Bowling: Boult 26-7-99-3 (w-2, nb-1), Southee 20-0-93-3,
Wagner 22.4-3-106-3 (nb-1), Anderson 16-2-66-0 (w-3), Neesham
18-2-62-1 (w-1)
- -
New Zealand second innings
P. Fulton lbw b Khan 1
H. Rutherford not out 18
K. Williamson not out 4
Extras: (nb-1) 1
Total (for one wicket, nine overs) 24
Fall of wickets: 1-1
Bowling (to date): I. Sharma 3-0-9-0 (nb-1), Khan 3-2-7-1,
Shami 3-0-8-0
- -
Previous result: New Zealand won the first test by 40 runs
to lead the two-match series 1-0.
- -
