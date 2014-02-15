WELLINGTON, Feb 15 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the second test between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve on Saturday. - - India won the toss and chose to bowl - - New Zealand first innings (192) India first innings (overnight 100-2) S. Dhawan c Watling b Southee 98 M. Vijay c Watling b Southee 2 C. Pujara lbw b Boult 19 I. Sharma c Watling b Boult 26 V. Kohli c Rutherford b Wagner 38 R. Sharma b Neesham 0 A. Rahane c Boult b Southee 118 MS Dhoni c Watling b Boult 68 R. Jadeja c Fulton b Wagner 26 Z. Kahn c Watling b Wagner 22 M. Shami not out 0 Extras: (b-8, w-7, lb-4, nb-2) 21 Total (all out, 102.4 overs) 438 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-89 3-141 4-162 5-165 6-228 7-348 8-385 9-423. Bowling: Boult 26-7-99-3 (w-2, nb-1), Southee 20-0-93-3, Wagner 22.4-3-106-3 (nb-1), Anderson 16-2-66-0 (w-3), Neesham 18-2-62-1 (w-1) - - New Zealand second innings P. Fulton lbw b Khan 1 H. Rutherford not out 18 K. Williamson not out 4 Extras: (nb-1) 1 Total (for one wicket, nine overs) 24 Fall of wickets: 1-1 Bowling (to date): I. Sharma 3-0-9-0 (nb-1), Khan 3-2-7-1, Shami 3-0-8-0 - - Previous result: New Zealand won the first test by 40 runs to lead the two-match series 1-0. - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)