WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Scoreboard at the end of the second test between New Zealand and India at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Tuesday. - - India won the toss and chose to bowl - - New Zealand first innings 192 India first innings 438 New Zealand second innings (overnight 571-6) P. Fulton lbw b Khan 1 H. Rutherford c Dhoni b Khan 35 K. Williamson c Dhoni b Khan 7 T. Latham c Dhoni b Shami 29 B. McCullum c Dhoni b Khan 302 C. Anderson c & b Jadeja 2 BJ Watling lbw b Shami 124 J. Neesham not out 137 T. Southee c Pujara b Khan 11 N. Wagner not out 2 Extras: (b-9, lb-12, nb-7, w-2) 30 Total (for eight wickets dec., 210 overs) 680 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-27 3-52 4-87 5-94 6-446 7-625 8-639 Bowling: I. Sharma 45-4-164-0 (nb-6), Khan 51-13-170-5 (w-2), Shami 43-6-149-2, Jadeja 52-11-115-1, R. Sharma 11-0-40-0, Kohli 6-1-13-0 (nb-1), Dhoni 1-0-5-0, Dhawan 1-0-3-0 - - India second innings M. Vijay c Anderson b Southee 7 S. Dhawan lbw b Boult 2 C. Pujara c Watling b Southee 17 V. Kohli not out 105 R. Sharma not out 31 Extras: (nb-2, w-2) 4 Total (for three wickets, 52 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-10 3-54 Bowling: Boult 16-5-47-1 (nb-1), Southee 16-3-50-2, Wagner 11-3-38-0, Neesham 5-0-25-0 (w-2, nb-1), Anderson 4-1-6-0 - - Result: match drawn - - Previous result: New Zealand won the first test by 40 runs. - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)