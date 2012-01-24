ADELAIDE, Jan 24 Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of the fourth test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat Australia first innings E. Cowan c Laxman b Ashwin 30 D. Warner lbw Zaheer 8 S. Marsh b Ashwin 3 R. Ponting not out 137 M. Clarke not out 140 Extras: (lb-11, w-6) 17 Total: (for three wickets, 90 overs) 335 Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-31 3-84 Still to bat: M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, R. Harris, N. Lyon. Bowling: Zaheer 18-2-52-1 (w-1), Yadav 12-0-87-0 (w-5), Ashwin 26-4-81-2, Sharma 20-5-52-0, Sehwag 13-0-49-0, Kohli 1-0-3-0. India: V. Sehwag, G. Gambhir, R. Dravid, S. Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, V. Kohli, W. Saha, Z. Khan, I. Sharma, R. Ashwin, U. Yadav. Australia lead the four-match series 3-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Alastair Himmer) Please click on for more cricket stories