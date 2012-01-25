ADELAIDE, Jan 25 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the fourth test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat Australia first innings (overnight 335-3) E. Cowan c Laxman b Ashwin 30 D. Warner lbw Zaheer 8 S. Marsh b Ashwin 3 R. Ponting c Tendulkar b Zaheer 221 M. Clarke b Yadav 210 M. Hussey run out 25 B. Haddin not out 42 P. Siddle c Saha b Ashwin 2 R. Harris not out 35 Extras: (b-3, lb-17, w-8) 28 Total: (for seven wickets dec, 157 overs) 604 Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-31 3-84 4-470 5-520 6-530 7-533 Did not bat: B. Hilfenhaus, N. Lyon. Bowling: Zaheer 31-4-96-2 (w-3), Yadav 26-1-136-1 (w-5), Ashwin 53-6-194-3, Sharma 30-6-100-0, Sehwag 16-0-55-0, Kohli 1-0-3-0. India first innings G. Gambhir not out 30 V. Sehwag c & b Siddle 18 R. Dravid b Hilfenhaus 1 S. Tendulkar not out 12 Extras: 0 Total: (for two wickets, 21 overs) 61 Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-31 Still to bat: VVS Laxman, V. Kohli, W. Saha, Z. Khan, I. Sharma, R. Ashwin, U. Yadav. Bowling: Harris 6-2-18-0, Hilfenhaus 6-1-21-1, Siddle 3-0-13-1, Lyon 5-2-9-0, Clarke 1-1-0-0. Australia lead the four-match series 3-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Patrick Johnston) Please click on for more cricket stories