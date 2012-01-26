ADELAIDE, Jan 26 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the fourth test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat Australia first innings 604-7 declared (R. Ponting 221, M. Clarke 210; R. Ashwin 3-194) India first innings (overnight 61-2) G. Gambhir c Hussey b Siddle 34 V. Sehwag c & b Siddle 18 R. Dravid b Hilfenhaus 1 S. Tendulkar c Ponting b Siddle 25 VVS Laxman c Haddin b Lyon 18 V. Kohli lbw Hilfenhaus 116 W. Saha b Harris 35 R. Ashwin lbw Siddle 5 Z. Khan c Haddin b Siddle 0 I. Sharma b Hilfenhaus 16 U. Yadav not out 0 Extras: (b-1, w-1, nb-2) 4 Total: (all out, 95.1 overs) 272 Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-31 3-78 4-87 5-111 6-225 7-230 8-230 9-263 Bowling: Harris 25-7-71-1, Hilfenhaus 22.1-5-62-3 (w-1, nb-2), Siddle 15-2-49-5, Lyon 21-5-48-1, Clarke 6-1-23-0, Hussey 6-0-18-0. Australia second innings E. Cowan lbw Ashwin 10 D. Warner c & b Ashwin 28 S. Marsh lbw Zaheer 0 R. Ponting not out 1 M. Clarke not out 9 Extras: (lb-2) 2 Total: (for three wickets, 14 overs) 50 Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-40 3-40 Still to bat: M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, R. Harris, N. Lyon. Bowling: Zaheer 7-0-24-1, Ashwin 7-1-24-2 Australia lead the four-match series 3-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by ...) Please click on for more cricket stories