ADELAIDE, Jan 27 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the fourth test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat Australia first innings: 604-7 declared (R. Ponting 221, M. Clarke 210; R. Ashwin 3-194) India first innings: 272 (V. Kohli 116, P. Siddle 5-49, B. Hilfenhaus 3-62) Australia second innings (overnight 50-3) E. Cowan lbw Ashwin 10 D. Warner c & b Ashwin 28 S. Marsh lbw Zaheer 0 R. Ponting not out 60 M. Clarke c Saha b Yadav 37 M. Hussey lbw Sharma 15 B. Haddin not out 11 Extras: (lb-6) 6 Total: (for five wickets declared, 46 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-40 3-40 4-111 5-147 Did not bat: P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, R. Harris, N. Lyon. Bowling: Zaheer 13-1-38-1, Ashwin 20-2-73-2, Sharma 8-0-27-1, Yadav 5-0-23-1. - - India second innings G. Gambhir c Haddin b Harris 3 V. Sehwag c Ponting b Lyon 62 R. Dravid c Hussey b Harris 25 S. Tendulkar c Cowan b Lyon 13 VVS Laxman c Marsh b Lyon 35 V. Kohli run out 22 I. Sharma not out 2 W. Saha not out 0 Extras: (lb-3, w-1) 4 Total: (for six wickets, 56 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-80 3-100 4-110 5-162 6-166 Still to bat: R. Ashwin, Z. Khan, U. Yadav. Bowling (to date): Harris 14-4-25-2 (w-1), Hilfenhaus 9-2-33-0, Siddle 10-3-36-0, Lyon 19-3-57-2, Hussey 2-0-3-0, Clarke 2-0-9-0. Australia lead the four-match series 3-0.