ADELAIDE, Jan 28 Scoreboard after Australia beat India by 298 runs on the fifth day of the fourth test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat Australia first innings: 604-7 declared (R. Ponting 221, M. Clarke 210; R. Ashwin 3-194) India first innings: 272 (V. Kohli 116, P. Siddle 5-49, B. Hilfenhaus 3-62) Australia second innings: 167-5 declared (R. Ponting 60 not out) India second innings (overnight 166-6) G. Gambhir c Haddin b Harris 3 V. Sehwag c Ponting b Lyon 62 R. Dravid c Hussey b Harris 25 S. Tendulkar c Cowan b Lyon 13 VVS Laxman c Marsh b Lyon 35 V. Kohli run out 22 I. Sharma c Haddin b Harris 2 W. Saha c Haddin b Siddle 3 R. Ashwin not out 15 Z. Khan c Warner b Hilfenhaus 15 U. Yadav c Haddin b Lyon 1 Extras: (lb-3, w-2) 5 Total: (all out, 69.4 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-80 3-100 4-110 5-162 6-166 7-166 8-170 9-193 Bowling: Harris 19-5-41-3 (w-1), Hilfenhaus 11-2-35-1 (w-1), Siddle 14-5-47-1, Lyon 21.4-4-63-4, Hussey 2-0-3-0, Clarke 2-0-9-0. Australia win the four-match series 4-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Patrick Johnston) Please click on for more cricket stories