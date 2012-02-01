HOLDERS INDIA BEAT SOUTH AFRICA TO REACH CHAMPIONS TROPHY CRICKET SEMI-FINAL
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Scoreboard after Australia beat India by 31 runs at Sydney's Olympic stadium on Wednesday in the first of two Twenty20 matches. India won the toss and chose to bowl Australia innings D. Warner c Raina b Vinay Kumar 25 M. Wade b Raina 72 T. Birt c Raina b Ashwin 17 D. Hussey b Sharma 42 G. Bailey not out 12 M. Marsh not out 0 Extras: (w-2, lb-1) 3 Total: (for four wickets, 20 overs) 171 Did not bat: D. Christian, J. Faulkner, B. Hogg, B. Lee, X. Doherty Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-79 3-135 4-170 Bowling: Ashwin 4-0-34-1, Kumar 3-0-34-0, Vinay Kumar 4-0-28-1 (w-1), Raina 3-0-22-1, Sharma 3.4-0-27-1 (w-1), RG Sharma 0.2-0-2-0, Jadeja 2-0-23-0. India innings G. Gambhir c Marsh b Hussey 20 V. Sehwag c Hussey b Lee 4 V. Kohli c Warner b Hogg 22 S. Raina b Christian 14 RG. Sharma b Hussey 0 MS. Dhoni not out 48 R. Jadeja c Warner b Christian 7 R. Ashwin not out 15 Extras: (w-6, lb-3, nb-1) 10 Total: (for six wickets, 20 overs) 140 Did not bat: R. Sharma, R. Vinay Kumar, P. Kumar Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-47 3-53 4-53 5-72 6-81 Bowling: Lee 4-0-36-1 (w-4), Doherty 4-0-23-0 (w-1), Faulkner 2-0-18-0, Christian 4-0-35-2 (nb-1), Hussey 2-0-4-2, Hogg 4-0-21-1 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Pritha Sarkar) Please click on for more cricket stories
June 11 England's resounding victory over Australia on Saturday enabled Bangladesh to book an unexpected spot in Champions Trophy semi-finals but the South Asians are playing down expectations of going all the way to claim a maiden major title.