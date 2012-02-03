MELBOURNE, Feb 3 Scoreboard after India beat Australia by eight wickets in the second and final Twenty20 international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Australia won the toss and chose to bat Australia innings D. Warner c Gambhir b Praveen Kumar 8 A. Finch run out 36 S. Marsh c Dhoni b Praveen Kumar 0 D. Hussey c and b Jadeja 24 G. Bailey run out 3 M. Wade run out 32 M. Marsh stumped Dhoni b Rahul Sharma 13 B. Lee not out 6 C. McKay c Dhoni b Vinay Kumar 0 R. Hogg lbw b Rahul Sharma 4 X. Doherty run out 1 Extras: (w-4) 4 Total: (all out, 19.4 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-20 3-49 4-54 5-93 6-119 7-121 8-121 9-130 Bowling: Kumar 3-0-21-2 (w-1), Vinay Kumar 4-0-25-1 (w-1), V. Kohli 1-0-7-0, Jadeja 3-0-16-1 (w-1), RG Sharma 3.4-0-29-2, Raina 1-0-10-0, Ashwin 4-0-23-0 (w-1). India innings G. Gambhir not out 56 V. Sehwag c Marsh b Hogg 23 V. Kohli c Wade b M. Marsh 31 M. Dhoni not out 21 Extras: (w-4) 4 Total: (for two wickets, 19.4 overs) 135 Did not bat: S. Raina, RG. Sharma, R. Jadeja, R. Sharma, R. Ashwin, V. Kumar, P. Kumar Fall of wickets: 1-43 2-97 Bowling: B. Lee 4-0-24-0 (w-1), C. McKay 3.4-0-25-0 (w-1), X. Doherty 3-0-29-0 (w-1), B. Hogg 3-0-19-1, M. Marsh 4-0-30-1 (w-1), Hussey 2-0-8-0. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Toby Davis; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double-click on: for more cricket stories