MELBOURNE Feb 5 Scoreboard after the first one-day international between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The match was shortened to 32 overs a side due to a rain delay.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Australia innings M. Wade b Rahul Sharma 67 D. Warner b Vinay Kumar 6 R. Ponting c Raina b Vinay Kumar 2 M. Clarke c Rahul Sharma b Rohit Sharma 10 M. Hussey c Kohli b Vinay Kumar 45 D. Hussey not out 61 D. Christian not out 17

Extras: (2-lb, w-4, nb-2) 8 Total: (five wickets, 32 overs) 216

Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-19 3-49 4-122 5-154

Did not bat: R. Harris, M. Starc, C. McKay, X. Doherty

Bowling: Kumar 7-0-35-0 (w-1), Vinay Kumar 7-0-21-3, Kohli 1-0-4-0 (w-1), Raina 1-0-4-0, Ashwin 5-0-48-0, Rohit Sharma 2-0-17-1, Rahul Sharma 6.2-0-44-1 (w-1) Jadeja 2.4-0-41-0 (nb-2, w-1)

India innings G. Gambhir c Wade b Starc 5 S. Tendulkar c Ponting b Starc 2 V. Kohli c Ponting b McKay 31 RG Sharma c Wade b McKay 21 S. Raina c D. Hussey b Christian 4 M. Dhoni c Warner b Doherty 29

R. Jadeja c M. Hussey b McKay 19 R. Ashwin run out (Christian/Doherty) 5 R. Sharma b Doherty 1 P. Kumar c Harris b McKay 15 V. Kumar not out 12 Extras: (lb-2 w-5) 7 Total: (all out, 29.4 overs) 151

Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-13 3-64 4-65 5-77 6-114 7-120 8-123 9-128 10-151

Bowling: Harris 5-0-28-0 (w-2), Starc 6-0-33-2 (w-2), Christian 5-0-21-1, McKay 4.4-0-20-4, Doherty 7-0-36-2 (w-1), M. Clarke 2-0-11-0

Result: Australia won by 65 runs (D/L)

