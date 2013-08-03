Aug 3 Scoreboard after the fifth one-day international between Zimbabwe and India at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday. Zimbabwe innings V.Sibanda c Karthik b Unadkat 5 H.Masakadza b Jadeja 32 B.Taylor c Raina b Sharma 0 T.Maruma c Karthik b Mohammed Shami 4 S.Williams c Kohli b Mishra 51 M.Waller c Sharma b Mishra 8 E.Chigumbura lbw Mishra 17 T.Mutombodzi c Raina b Mishra 4 N.Mushangwe b Mishra 16 K.Jarvis not out 12 B.Vitori c Kohli b Mishra 4 Extras (lb-4, w-3, nb-3) 10 Total (all out, 39.5 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-23 3-37 4-45 5-72 6-122 7-126 8-133 9-155 10-163 Bowling: M. Sharma 6-0-25-1 (w1), J. Unadkat 6-1-8-1, R. Jadeja 10-0-42-1, Mohammed Shami 7-1-27-1 (w2), S. Raina 2-0-9-0, A. Mishra 8.5-0-48-6 (nb3) India innings C.Pujara b Jarvis 0 S.Dhawan c Taylor b Jarvis 41 A.Rahane b Waller 50 R.Jadeja not out 48 D.Karthik not out 10 Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-12) 18 Total (for three wickets, 34 overs) 167 Did not bat: V. Kohli, S. Raina, A. Mishra, Mohammed Shami, M. Sharma, J. Unadkat Fall of wicket: 1-0 2-55 3-126 Bowling: K. Jarvis 8-3-18-2, B. Vitori 5-0-41-0 (w2), E. Chigumbura 4-0-11-0 (w1), N. Mushangwe 6-0-26-0 (w2), T. Mutombodzi 5-0-29-0 (w1), S. Williams 2-0-18-0 (w1), M. Waller 4-0-18-1 Toss: India won the toss and elected to field Result: India won by seven wickets India win the series 5-0 (Compiled By Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Alison Wildey)