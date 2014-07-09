July 9 Scoreboard at the close of play on the
opening day of the first test between England and India at Trent
Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday.
India won the toss and elected to bat
India first innings
M. Vijay not out 122
S. Dhawan c Prior b Anderson 12
C.A. Pujara c Bell b Anderson 38
V. Kohli c Bell b Broad 1
A.M. Rahane c Cook b Plunkett 32
M.S. Dhoni not out 50
Extras (lb-4) 4
Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 259
Fall of wickets: 1-33 2-106 3-107 4-178
Still to bat: R. Jadeja, S. Binny, B. Kumar, I. Sharma, M.
Shami
Bowling (to date): Anderson 21-6-70-2, Broad 19-8-26-1,
Stokes 19-4-47-0, Plunkett 21-4-56-1, Moeen Ali 9-0-50-0, Root
1-0-6-0
