July 9 Scoreboard at the close of play on the opening day of the first test between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday. India won the toss and elected to bat India first innings M. Vijay not out 122 S. Dhawan c Prior b Anderson 12 C.A. Pujara c Bell b Anderson 38 V. Kohli c Bell b Broad 1 A.M. Rahane c Cook b Plunkett 32 M.S. Dhoni not out 50 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-33 2-106 3-107 4-178 Still to bat: R. Jadeja, S. Binny, B. Kumar, I. Sharma, M. Shami Bowling (to date): Anderson 21-6-70-2, Broad 19-8-26-1, Stokes 19-4-47-0, Plunkett 21-4-56-1, Moeen Ali 9-0-50-0, Root 1-0-6-0 (Compiled by Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)