NOTTINGHAM, July 11 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the first test between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

India first innings 457

England first innings A. Cook b Shami 5 S. Robson lbw b Sharma 59 G. Ballance lbw b Sharma 71 I. Bell c Dhoni b Shami 25 J. Root not out 78 Moeen Ali c Dhawan b Shami 14 M. Prior c Dhoni b Kumar 5 B. Stokes c Dhoni b Kumar 0 S. Broad lbw b Kumar 47 L. Plunkett b Kumar 7 J. Anderson not out 23 Extras (nb-10, w-2, b-2, lb-4) 18 Total (for 9 wickets, 106 overs) 352 Fall of wicket: 1-9 2-134 3-154 4-172 5-197 6-202 7-202 8-280 9-298 Bowling: Kumar 25-8-61-4 (1nb, 1w), Shami 24-3-98-2 (2nb, 1w), Sharma 27-3-109-3 (7nb), Jadeja 24-4-56-0, Binny 6-0-22-0 (Compiled by Sam Holden; editing by Josh Reich)