NOTTINGHAM, July 12 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the first test between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday. India won the toss and elected to bat. India first innings 457 England first innings (overnight 352-9) A. Cook b Shami 5 S. Robson lbw b Sharma 59 G. Ballance lbw b Sharma 71 I. Bell c Dhoni b Shami 25 J. Root not out 154 Moeen Ali c Dhawan b Shami 14 M. Prior c Dhoni b Kumar 5 B. Stokes c Dhoni b Kumar 0 S. Broad lbw b Kumar 47 L. Plunkett b Kumar 7 J. Anderson c Dhawan b Kumar 81 Extras (nb-13, w-4, b-6, lb-5) 28 Total (for 10 wickets, 144.5 overs) 496 Fall of wicket: 1-9 2-134 3-154 4-172 5-197 6-202 7-202 8-280 9-298 10-496 Bowling: Kumar 30.5-8-82-5 (1nb, 1w), Shami 29-3-128-2 (3nb, 2w), Sharma 38-3-150-3 (9nb, 1w), Jadeja 35-5-80-0, Binny 10-0-37-0, Vijay 2-0-8-0 India second innings M. Vijay c Prior b Moeen Ali 52 S. Dhawan c and b Moeen Ali 29 C. Pujara c Stokes b Plunkett 55 V. Kohli not out 8 A. Rahane not out 18 Extras (lb 2, nb 3) 5 Total (for 3 wickets, 48 overs) 167 Fall of wicket: 1-49 2-140 3-140 To bat: R. Jadeja, M.S. Dhoni, S. Binny, B. Kumar, I. Sharam, M. Shami Bowling (to date): Anderson 9-4-21-0, Broad 11-3-35-0, Plunkett 12-1-42-1 (3nb) Moeen Ali 7-0-39-2, Stokes 9-2-28-0 (Reporting by Sam Holden)