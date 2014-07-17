LONDON, July 17 Scoreboard at the close of play
on the opening day of the second test between England and India
at Lord's on Thursday.
England won the toss and elected to bowl
India first innings
M. Vijay c Ballance b Plunkett 24
S. Dhawan c Ballance b Anderson 7
C. Pujara b Stokes 28
V. Kohli c Prior b Anderson 25
A. Rahane c and b Anderson 103
MS Dhoni c Prior b Broad 1
R. Jadeja lbw Moeen 3
S. Binny lbw Anderson 9
B. Kumar b Broad 36
M. Shami not out 14
I. Sharma not out 12
Extras (nb-1, b-17, lb-10) 28
Total (for nine wickets, 90 overs) 290
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-48, 3-86, 4-113, 5-123, 6-128,
7-145, 8-235, 9-275
Bowling: Anderson 22-7-55-4, Broad 22-5-79-2, Plunkett
15-5-51-1 (nb-1), Stokes 17-5-40-1, Moeen 14-2-38-1
