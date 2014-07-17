LONDON, July 17 Scoreboard at the close of play on the opening day of the second test between England and India at Lord's on Thursday. England won the toss and elected to bowl India first innings M. Vijay c Ballance b Plunkett 24 S. Dhawan c Ballance b Anderson 7 C. Pujara b Stokes 28 V. Kohli c Prior b Anderson 25 A. Rahane c and b Anderson 103 MS Dhoni c Prior b Broad 1 R. Jadeja lbw Moeen 3 S. Binny lbw Anderson 9 B. Kumar b Broad 36 M. Shami not out 14 I. Sharma not out 12 Extras (nb-1, b-17, lb-10) 28 Total (for nine wickets, 90 overs) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-48, 3-86, 4-113, 5-123, 6-128, 7-145, 8-235, 9-275 Bowling: Anderson 22-7-55-4, Broad 22-5-79-2, Plunkett 15-5-51-1 (nb-1), Stokes 17-5-40-1, Moeen 14-2-38-1 (Compiled by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)