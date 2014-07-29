SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 29 Scoreboard on the
third day of the third test between England and India on
Tuesday.
England first innings 569-7 declared (I. Bell 167, G.
Ballance 156, A. Cook 95, J. Buttler 85, B. Kumar 3-101)
India first innings
M. Vijay b Broad 35
S. Dhawan c Cook b Anderson 6
C. Pujara c Buttler b Broad 24
V. Kohli c Cook b Anderson 39
A. Rahane c sub b Moeen 54
R. Sharma c Broad b Moeen 28
MS. Dhoni not out 50
R. Jadeja lbw b Anderson 31
B. Kumar c Ballance b Broad 19
M. Shami not out 4
Extras (w-8, b-12 lb-13) 33
Total (for 8 wickets) 323
Fall: 1-17 2-56 3-88 4-136 5-210 6-217 7-275 8-313
Bowling: Anderson 24-9-52-3, Broad 23-6-65-3, Jordan
17-4-59-0, Woakes 20-8-60-0, Moeen 18-0-62-2
India lead five-match series 1-0
