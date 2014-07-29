SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 29 Scoreboard on the third day of the third test between England and India on Tuesday. England first innings 569-7 declared (I. Bell 167, G. Ballance 156, A. Cook 95, J. Buttler 85, B. Kumar 3-101) India first innings M. Vijay b Broad 35 S. Dhawan c Cook b Anderson 6 C. Pujara c Buttler b Broad 24 V. Kohli c Cook b Anderson 39 A. Rahane c sub b Moeen 54 R. Sharma c Broad b Moeen 28 MS. Dhoni not out 50 R. Jadeja lbw b Anderson 31 B. Kumar c Ballance b Broad 19 M. Shami not out 4 Extras (w-8, b-12 lb-13) 33 Total (for 8 wickets) 323 Fall: 1-17 2-56 3-88 4-136 5-210 6-217 7-275 8-313 Bowling: Anderson 24-9-52-3, Broad 23-6-65-3, Jordan 17-4-59-0, Woakes 20-8-60-0, Moeen 18-0-62-2 India lead five-match series 1-0 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)