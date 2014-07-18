LONDON, July 18 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the second test between England and India at Lord's on Friday. England won the toss and elected to bowl India first innings (overnight 290-9) M. Vijay c Ballance b Plunkett 24 S. Dhawan c Ballance b Anderson 7 C. Pujara b Stokes 28 V. Kohli c Prior b Anderson 25 A. Rahane c and b Anderson 103 MS Dhoni c Prior b Broad 1 R. Jadeja lbw Moeen 3 S. Binny lbw Anderson 9 B. Kumar b Broad 36 M. Shami c Cook b Stokes 19 I. Sharma not out 12 Extras (nb-1, b-17, lb-10) 28 Total (all out, 91.4 overs) 295 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-48 3-86 4-113 5-123 6-128 7-145 8-235 9-275 10-295 Bowling: Anderson 23-7-60-4, Broad 22-5-79-2, Plunkett 15-5-51-1 (nb-1), Stokes 17.4-5-40-2, Moeen 14-2-38-1 England first innings A. Cook c Dhoni b Kumar 10 S. Robson c Dhoni b Kumar 17 G. Ballance c Dhoni b Kumar 110 I. Bell c Jadeja b Kumar 16 J. Root lbw Jadeja 13 Moeen Ali lbw Vijay 32 L. Plunkett not out 4 M. Prior not out 2 Extras(w-2, nb-3, lb-9, b-1) 15 Total (for six wickes, 86 overs) 219 To bat: B. Stokes, S. Broad, J. Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-31 3-70 4-113 5-211 6-214 Bowling (to date): Kumar 23-9-46-4, Shami 15-5-33-0 (w-1, nb-2), Sharma 17-5-32-0 (w-1, nb-1), Binny 10-0-45-0, Jadeja 18-1-41-1, Vijay 3-0-12-1 (Compiled by Josh Reich; editing by Toby Davis)