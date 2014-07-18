LONDON, July 18 Scoreboard at the close of play
on the second day of the second test between England and India
at Lord's on Friday.
England won the toss and elected to bowl
India first innings (overnight 290-9)
M. Vijay c Ballance b Plunkett 24
S. Dhawan c Ballance b Anderson 7
C. Pujara b Stokes 28
V. Kohli c Prior b Anderson 25
A. Rahane c and b Anderson 103
MS Dhoni c Prior b Broad 1
R. Jadeja lbw Moeen 3
S. Binny lbw Anderson 9
B. Kumar b Broad 36
M. Shami c Cook b Stokes 19
I. Sharma not out 12
Extras (nb-1, b-17, lb-10) 28
Total (all out, 91.4 overs) 295
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-48 3-86 4-113 5-123 6-128 7-145
8-235 9-275 10-295
Bowling: Anderson 23-7-60-4, Broad 22-5-79-2, Plunkett
15-5-51-1 (nb-1), Stokes 17.4-5-40-2, Moeen 14-2-38-1
England first innings
A. Cook c Dhoni b Kumar 10
S. Robson c Dhoni b Kumar 17
G. Ballance c Dhoni b Kumar 110
I. Bell c Jadeja b Kumar 16
J. Root lbw Jadeja 13
Moeen Ali lbw Vijay 32
L. Plunkett not out 4
M. Prior not out 2
Extras(w-2, nb-3, lb-9, b-1) 15
Total (for six wickes, 86 overs) 219
To bat: B. Stokes, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-31 3-70 4-113 5-211 6-214
Bowling (to date): Kumar 23-9-46-4, Shami 15-5-33-0 (w-1,
nb-2), Sharma 17-5-32-0 (w-1, nb-1), Binny 10-0-45-0, Jadeja
18-1-41-1, Vijay 3-0-12-1
