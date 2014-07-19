LONDON, July 19 Scoreboard at the close of play
on the third day of the second test between England and India at
Lord's on Saturday.
England won the toss and elected to bowl
India first innings 295 all out
England first innings (overnight 219-6)
A. Cook c Dhoni b Kumar 10
S. Robson c Dhoni b Kumar 17
G. Ballance c Dhoni b Kumar 110
I. Bell c Jadeja b Kumar 16
J. Root lbw Jadeja 13
Moeen Ali lbw Vijay 32
L. Plunkett not out 55
M. Prior c Dhawan b Shami 23
B. Stokes b Kumar 0
S. Broad c Dhawan b Kumar 4
J. Anderson c Rahane b Jadeja 19
Extras(w-2, nb-3, lb-10, b-5) 20
Total (for 10 wickes, 105.5 overs) 319
Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-31 3-70 4-113 5-211 6-214, 7-265,
8-276, 9-280, 10-319
Bowling: Kumar 31-10-82-6, Shami 19-5-58-1 (w-1, nb-2),
Sharma 24-5-61-0 (w-1, nb-1), Binny 10-0-45-0, Jadeja
18.5-1-46-2, Vijay 3-0-12-1
India second innings
M. Vijay not out 59
S. Dhawan c Root b Stokes 31
C. Pujara c Prior b Plunkett 43
V. Kohli b Plunkett 0
A. Rahane c Prior b Broad 5
MS Dhoni not out 12
Extras (b-15, lb-4) 19
Total (for four wickets 63 overs) 169
To bat: R. Jadeja, S. Binny, B. Kumar, I. Sharma, M. Shami
Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-118, 3-118, 4-123
Bowling: Anderson 18-7-36-0, Broad, 14-5-41-1, Stokes
13-2-35-1, Plunkett 12-5-24-2, Moeen 6-1-14-0
(Compiled by Josh Reich; Editing by Rex Gowar)