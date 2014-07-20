LONDON, July 20 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the second test between England and India at Lord's on Sunday. England won the toss and elected to bowl India first innings 295 all out England first innings 319 all out India second innings (overnight 169-4) M. Vijay c Prior b Anderson 95 S. Dhawan c Root b Stokes 31 C. Pujara c Prior b Plunkett 43 V. Kohli b Plunkett 0 A. Rahane c Prior b Broad 5 MS Dhoni c Bell b Prior 19 S. Binny c Cook b Moeen 0 R. Jadeja c Cook b Stokes 68 B. Kumar c Bell b Stokes 52 M. Shami c Prior b Moeen 0 I. Sharma not out 0 Extras (w-1, b-19, lb-9) 29 Total (for 10 wickets 103.1 overs) 342 Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-118, 3-118, 4-123, 5-202, 6-203, 7-235, 8-334, 9-338, 10-342 Bowling: Anderson 29-11-77-1, Broad, 23-6-93-1 (w-1), Stokes 18.1-2-51-3, Plunkett 22-6-65-3, Moeen 11-3-28-2 England second innings S. Robson lbw Jadeja 7 A. Cook c Dhoni b Sharma 22 G. Ballance c Dhoni b Shami 27 I. Bell b Sharma 1 J. Root not out 14 Moeen Ali not out 15 Extras: (w-1 b-5 lb-13) 19 Total: (for four wickets, 46 overs) 105 To bat: M. Prior, B. Stokes, S. Broad, L. Plunkett, J. Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-70, 3-71, 4-72 Bowling: Kumar 8-4-10-0, Shami 7-1-20-1, Sharma 10-5-13-2, Jadeja 16-4-32-1, Vijay 4-1-11-0 (w-1), Dhawan 1-0-1-0 (Compiled by Josh Reich)