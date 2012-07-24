Petra Kvitova to play Connecticut Open
Petra Kvitova will compete in the Connecticut Open in August as she continues her comeback from injury, the two-time Wimbledon champion has said.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka Scoreboard at the end of the second one-day cricket international between Sri Lanka and India on Tuesday:
India innings
G Gambhir c Sangakkara b Malinga 65
V Sehwag c and b Perera 15
V Kohli c Sangakkara b Perera 1
R Sharma b Mathews 0
S Raina b Perera 1
M Dhoni c Sangakkara b Mathews 11
I Pathan c Perera b Malinga 6
R Ashwin run out 21
Z Khan lbw b Herath 2
P Ojha c Sangakkara b Mathews 5
U Yadav not out 0
Extras: (b-2, lb-4, w-5) 11
Total: (all out, 33.3 overs) 138
Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-33, 3-38, 4-41, 5-60, 6-79, 7-107, 8-113, 9-132, 10-138.
Bowling: Malinga 7.3-0-36-2, Udana 6-0-42-0 (w-5), Perera 8-3-19-3, Mathews 7-2-14-3, Herath 5-0-21-1.
Sri Lanka innings
U Tharanga not out 59
T Dilshan c Dhoni b Ashwin 50
D Chandimal not out 6
Extras: (lb-10, w-14) 24
Total: (one wicket, 19.5 overs) 139
Fall of wickets: 1-119.
Did not bat: K Sangakkara, M Jayawardene, A Mathews, L Thirimanne, T Perera, R Herath, L Malinga, I Udana.
Bowling: Khan 6-0-39-0 (w-9), Pathan 4-0-27-0 (w-4), Yadav 4-0-38-0, Ashwin 5-1-18-1 (w-1), Ojha 0.5-0-7-0
(Editing by Clare Fallon)
Petra Kvitova will compete in the Connecticut Open in August as she continues her comeback from injury, the two-time Wimbledon champion has said.
World number one Andy Murray will carry the lesson of last year's US Open quarter-final defeat to Kei Nishikori into Wednesday's French Open last eight clash against the Japanese, the 28-year-old has said.