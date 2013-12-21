JOHANNESBURG Dec 21 Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers on Saturday.

- -

India won the toss and elected to bat.

- -

India first innings 280

South Africa first innings 244

India second innings (overnight 284-2) S.Dhawan c Kallis b Philander 15 M.Vijay c De Villiers b Kallis 39 C.Pujara c De Villiers b Kallis 153 V.Kohli c De Villiers b Duminy 96 R. Sharma b Kallis 6 A. Rahane c Smith b Duminy 15 MS Dhoni not out 16 R. Ashwin not out 0 Extras: b-5, lb-5, w-8 18 Total (for six wickets, 106.2 overs) 358

Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-93 3-315 4-325 5-327 6-358

Still to bat: I. Sharma, Z. Khan, M. Shami

Bowling: D. Steyn 28-5-85-0 (w2), V. Philander 23-9-55-1 (w1), M. Morkel 2-1-4-0, J. Kallis 20-5-68-3, Imran Tahir 12-0-61-0, AB de Villiers 1-0-5-0, JP Duminy 20.2-0-70-2 (Compiled By Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)