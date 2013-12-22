JOHANNESBURG, Dec 22 Scoreboard after the first
test between South Africa and India ended in a draw at the
Wanderers on Sunday.
India won the toss and elected to bat.
- -
India first innings 280
South Africa first innings 244
India second innings 421
- -
South Africa second innings (overnight 138-2)
A. Petersen b Shami 76
G. Smith run out 44
H. Amla b Shami 4
F. Du Plessis run out 134
J. Kallis lbw Khan 34
AB de Villiers b I. Sharma 103
JP Duminy b Shami 5
V. Philander not out 25
D. Steyn not out 6
Extras: (b-2, lb-7, w-8, nb-2) 19
Total (for seven wickets, 136 overs) 450
Fall of wickets: 1-108 2-118 3-143 4-197 5-402 6-407 7-442
Did not bat: M. Morkel, Imran Tahir
Bowling: Z. Khan 34-1-135-1, I. Sharma 29-4-91-1 (nb2, w1),
M. Shami 28-5-107-3 (w1), R. Ashwin 36-5-83-0 (w1), M. Vijay
1-0-3-0, MS Dhoni 2-0-4-0, V. Kohli 8-0-18-0
(Compiled By Nick Said)