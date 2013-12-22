JOHANNESBURG, Dec 22 Scoreboard at tea on the
fifth day of the first test between South Africa and India at
the Wanderers on Sunday.
India won the toss and elected to bat.
- -
India first innings 280
South Africa first innings 244
India second innings 421
- -
South Africa second innings (overnight 138-2)
A. Petersen b Shami 76
G. Smith run out 44
H. Amla b Shami 4
F. Du Plessis not out 88
J. Kallis lbw Khan 34
AB de Villiers not out 72
Extras: (b-1, lb-7, w-3, nb-2) 13
Total (for four wickets, 105 overs) 331
Fall of wickets: 1-108 2-118 3-143 4-197
Still to bat: JP Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel,
Imran Tahir
Bowling: Z. Khan 23-0-93-1, I. Sharma 23-4-66-0 (nb2, w1),
M. Shami 21-4-77-2 (w1), R. Ashwin 30-4-65-0, M. Vijay 1-0-3-0,
MS Dhoni 2-0-4-0, V. Kohli 5-0-15-0
