MELBOURNE Dec 28 The Segway scooter
claimed another victim at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on
Wednesday when it clean bowled former Australia wicketkeeper Ian
Healy shortly before the third day of the first test against
India.
Healy, working as a commentator for the host broadcaster,
stepped off the front of the scooter after taking a ride around
the Melbourne Cricket Ground but it kept going and rode over the
top of him.
It then proceeded to chew up the MCG turf before it was
brought under control.
The farcical incident followed a crash by Joe "The
Cameraman" Previtera into a helmet on the turf on Tuesday that
resulted in an embarrassing spill in front a huge crowd as he
was filming the team before play.
Previtera was being interviewed by the host broadcasters on
Wednesday when Healy jumped on the scooter, completed a number
of sweeping circuits on the ground then took his tumble.
Previtera became a minor celebrity over a decade ago for
confessing to an infamous "can't bowl, can't throw" sledge that
was picked up by an effects microphone. The comment was directed
at a struggling fringe bowler during a test match in Hobart but
was widely blamed on Australia legspinner Shane Warne.
