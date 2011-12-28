MELBOURNE Dec 28 The Segway scooter claimed another victim at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday when it clean bowled former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy shortly before the third day of the first test against India.

Healy, working as a commentator for the host broadcaster, stepped off the front of the scooter after taking a ride around the Melbourne Cricket Ground but it kept going and rode over the top of him.

It then proceeded to chew up the MCG turf before it was brought under control.

The farcical incident followed a crash by Joe "The Cameraman" Previtera into a helmet on the turf on Tuesday that resulted in an embarrassing spill in front a huge crowd as he was filming the team before play.

Previtera was being interviewed by the host broadcasters on Wednesday when Healy jumped on the scooter, completed a number of sweeping circuits on the ground then took his tumble.

Previtera became a minor celebrity over a decade ago for confessing to an infamous "can't bowl, can't throw" sledge that was picked up by an effects microphone. The comment was directed at a struggling fringe bowler during a test match in Hobart but was widely blamed on Australia legspinner Shane Warne. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

