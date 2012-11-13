AHMEDABAD, India Nov 13 India have called up uncapped Ashok Dinda to their squad as possible cover for paceman Ishant Sharma, who is down with viral fever, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Sharma, who needed surgery on his ankle earlier this year, missed Tuesday's practice but is expected to be fit in time for the first test against England which starts on Thursday.

"Ishant Sharma has got viral fever. He is expected to be fit for the first Test between India and England," BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale said in a statement.

"However, Ashok Dinda has been told to fly to Ahmedabad as a standby."

Both Sharma and Bengal paceman Dinda, who has played 10 one-dayers and five Twenty20 internationals, are unlikely to make it into the playing XI as Zaheer Khan and Umesh Yadav are expected to be the preferred choices from the pace department. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Clare Fallon)