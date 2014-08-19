Ravi Shastri runs with the Olympic torch during the relay in Muscat April 14, 2008. REUTERS/Randolph Caguintuan/Files

India have appointed former captain Ravi Shastri as director of cricket for the one-day international series against England as part of a coaching shake-up following the recent 3-1 test series defeat to the same opponents.

Duncan Fletcher remains as head coach, but Shastri, who played 80 tests and 150 one-dayers matches between 1981 and 1992, has been placed "overall in-charge of cricket affairs of the Indian team".

"In their continuing efforts to re-energise the support to the team, the BCCI has given a break to the bowling coach Mr Joe Dawes and the fielding coach, Mr Trevor Penney for the one day series and appointed Mr Sanjay Bangar, former Indian all rounder and former India fast bowler Mr Bharat Arun as the assistant coaches of the team," Board of Control for Cricket in India honorary secretary Sanjay Patel said in a statement.

"Mr R.Sridhar will join the support team as the fielding coach for the one day series."

India won the second test at Lord's to go 1-0 up in the five-match series before losing the next three matches heavily, including a humiliating innings and 244 runs defeat within three days at The Oval in the final outing.

The five-match ODI series begins at Bristol on Monday, with one Twenty20 international to follow.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)