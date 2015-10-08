South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis (L) speaks with umpires Anil Chaudhary (2nd L), Chettithody Shamshuddin (2nd R) and Vineet Kulkarni on the outfield after the rain delayed the third and final Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Spectators sit in stands as they wait for the start of the match after the rain delayed the third and final Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A groundsman works to dry the outfield after the rain delayed the third and final Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis (C, facing camera) celebrates with his teammates after the third and final Twenty20 cricket match against India was abandoned in Kolkata, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

South Africa's Kyle Abbott and AB de Villiers (R) celebrate after the third and final Twenty20 cricket match against India was abandoned in Kolkata, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

South Africa's players pose with their trophy after winning the Twenty20 international cricket series against India in Kolkata, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

KOLKATA The final Twenty20 match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens was abandoned due to a wet outfield on Thursday without a ball being bowled.

Heavy afternoon showers caused damage to the outfield before the scheduled start of play and despite a lengthy dry spell, conditions did not improve enough for the match to proceed.

The match officials made three inspections before deciding no play was possible.

South Africa had already bagged the series with victories in the first two matches.

The teams will next play five one-day internationals before a four-test series starts next month.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Nick Said)