India's cricket player Ishant Sharma (2nd L) heads a soccer ball as he takes part in a training session ahead of their first One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa on Thursday, in Johannesburg December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

India will go into next week's first test against South Africa with no preparation time in the middle after their only warm-up fixture against an Invitational XI in Benoni was abandoned on Friday without a ball being bowled.

The two-day game was called off entirely after ground staff indicated they would not be able to get the waterlogged field playable following more than 800 millimetres of rain in the past three weeks.

India's two-match test series in South Africa starts at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday, with the second game at Kingsmead in Durban from December 26. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Ed Osmodn)