India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during a practice session ahead of their Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Kolkata, India, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI India have recalled fit-again seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the remaining three tests of the series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Tuesday.

Opening batsman Gautam Gambhir was dropped from the 16-man squad.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 going into the third test in Mohali starting on Saturday.

India squad

Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Karun Nair, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Lokesh Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

