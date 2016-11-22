Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
MUMBAI India have recalled fit-again seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the remaining three tests of the series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Tuesday.
Opening batsman Gautam Gambhir was dropped from the 16-man squad.
India lead the five-match series 1-0 going into the third test in Mohali starting on Saturday.
India squad
Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Karun Nair, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Lokesh Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.