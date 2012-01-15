NEW DELHI Jan 15 Sachin Tendulkar, who
has not played a one-day international since last year's World
Cup, was named in India's 50-over squad on Sunday for a
Tri-series with Australia and Sri Lanka next month.
Pace spearhead Zaheer Khan, who has not played limited overs
cricket since India won the World Cup final, is also back in the
17-member squad.
While the 38-year-old Tendulkar, who is still one short of
an unprecedented 100 international centuries, has selected his
one-day appearances, Zaheer has been out of action because of a
troublesome ankle.
Pace bowler Praveen Kumar, who missed the test series in
Australia with a fractured rib, was named as well by the
selectors who met in Chennai, the Indian board said in a
statement.
Yuvraj Singh, a key player in India's limited overs setup,
is yet to recover from a lung tumour and was left out.
India travel to Adelaide for the fourth and final test
starting on Jan. 24, hoping to avert their second successive
whitewash abroad.
They play two Twenty20 internationals against Australia on
Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 before Sri Lanka join them for the Tri-series
starting on Feb. 5.
Harbhajan Singh was ignored again as the selectors kept
faith in off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, currently with the
team in Australia, and leg-spinner Rahul Sharma.
Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Virender
Sehwag,(vice-captain), Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat
Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran
Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Praveen Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Manoj Tiwary,
Rahul Sharma, Parthiv Patel, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan.
