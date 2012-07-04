CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
MUMBAI, July 4 India selectors named the following 15-man squad for five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match in Sri Lanka starting later this month.
Squad: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Pragyan Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ashok Dinda, R. Vinay Kumar, Rahul Sharma. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.