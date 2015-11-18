BENGALURU Nov 18 India named an unchanged squad for the remaining two tests against South Africa after the second match of the four-test series ended in a dull draw on Wednesday.

Pace duo Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all rounder Gurkeerat Singh, who did not feature in the playing XI and were released to play Ranji Trophy matches, have returned to the fold.

India lead the series 1-0, having beaten South Africa inside three days in Mohali before settling for a draw in Bangalore, where rain and a wet outfield did not allow any play after the opening day's action.

Nagpur hosts the third test from Nov. 25, while Delhi is scheduled to stage the final test from Dec. 3.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Varun Aaron, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Stuart Binny, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)