MUMBAI Nov 25 India have rested captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and named opener Virender Sehwag as skipper for the five-match one-day series against West Indies starting next week.

Sachin Tendulkar, who still needs one more century to complete 100 international hundreds, has been rested for the first three matches, Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary Sanjay Jagdale said in a statement on Friday.

"Yuvraj Singh was not considered for selection as he has informed us that he is not fully fit," Jagdale added.

Cuttack hosts the first one-dayer on Nov. 29, followed by matches in Visakhapatnam (Dec. 2), Ahmedabad (Dec. 5), Indore (Dec. 8) and Chennai (Dec. 11).

India squad: Virender Sehwag (captain), Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Kumar, R. Vinay Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron, Rohit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary, Rahul Sharma.

