MUMBAI Nov 25 India have rested captain
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and named opener Virender Sehwag as skipper
for the five-match one-day series against West Indies starting
next week.
Sachin Tendulkar, who still needs one more century to
complete 100 international hundreds, has been rested for the
first three matches, Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary
Sanjay Jagdale said in a statement on Friday.
"Yuvraj Singh was not considered for selection as he has
informed us that he is not fully fit," Jagdale added.
Cuttack hosts the first one-dayer on Nov. 29, followed by
matches in Visakhapatnam (Dec. 2), Ahmedabad (Dec. 5), Indore
(Dec. 8) and Chennai (Dec. 11).
India squad: Virender Sehwag (captain), Gautam Gambhir,
Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja,
Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Kumar, R. Vinay
Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron, Rohit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary,
Rahul Sharma.
