By Sudipto Ganguly

MUMBAI, Nov 26 India selectors left out off-spinner Harbhajan Singh but have recalled paceman Praveen Kumar for the four-test series in Australia next month, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

Frontline seamer Zaheer Khan, who had surgery for ankle and hamstring problems, would join the 16-man squad subject to fitness, the BCCI said in a statement.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who have taken 42 wickets between them in the ongoing three-test series against West Indies, are the two slow bowlers in the squad.

The 31-year-old Harbhajan, who has taken more than 400 test wickets, struggled in England and claimed two wickets in the first two tests before an abdominal strain cut short his tour.

Since then he has not been picked for the Indian team and below-par performances in domestic matches has not helped his cause.

Kumar, who was left out of the squad for the West Indies tests after India's humiliating 4-0 drubbing in England, will make up the pace battery alongside Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Varun Aaron.

Zaheer will join the squad as the 17th member if he is able to prove his fitness in some domestic matches.

India will play four tests in Australia in December and January, followed by two Twenty20 internationals and an ODI tri-series also featuring Sri Lanka.

Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron, Praveen Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Zaheer Khan (subject to fitness)