LONDON Aug 5 India have named uncapped Sanju Samson, Karn Sharma and Dhawal Kulkarni in their 17-man squad for the one-day international and T20 series against England starting later this month.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Samson impressed on the recent India A tour of Australia and leg-spinning all-rounder Sharma and 25-year-old seamer Kulkarni have performed well in domestic cricket.

There was no place in the squad for senior left-handed batsman Gautam Gambhir or hard-hitting all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

India will play five one-day internationals and one Twenty20 against England between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7.

The current five-test series between the two sides is level at 1-1 after England won the third match. The fourth test starts on Thursday.

India squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Stuart Binny, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Dhawal Kulkarni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)