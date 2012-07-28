Ominous Nadal back on court in Paris
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
COLOMBO India beat Sri Lanka by five wickets to win the third one-day international played in Colombo on Saturday.
Scores:
Sri Lanka 286-5 in 50 overs (K Sangakkara 73, M Jayawardene 65, A Mathews 71 not out)
India 288-5 in 49.4 overs (G Gambhir 102, S Raina 65 not out). (Editing by Justin Palmer)
BERLIN When the International Olympic Committee completes its Executive Board meeting in Lausanne on Friday, things will likely never be the same in the Olympic world.