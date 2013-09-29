N. Srinivasan speaks to the media during a news conference in Kolkata May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) re-elected its beleaguered president N. Srinivasan for another year on Sunday even though a Supreme Court order prevents him from taking charge immediately.

Srinivasan, 68, stood down in June in the wake of the spot-fixing scandal in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which led to the arrest of his son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan on charges relating to the scandal.

Meiyappan is the former team principal of the Chennai Super Kings, which is owned by Srinivasan's company India Cements.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by the Cricket Association of Bihar, seeking Srinivasan's ousting from cricket administration but the court refused to halt the elections, instead barring the president from taking charge until it has ruled on the protest.

The BCCI also banned former India fast bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth and left-arm spinner Ankeet Chavan for life on spot-fixing charges while Srinivasan publicly distanced himself from his son-in-law.

