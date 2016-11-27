MOHALI, India Nov 27 England's Ben Stokes has been reprimanded for the second time in a month for an offensive outburst on the opening day of the third test against India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced.

The 25-year-old all-rounder was clearly irritated by India's animated celebration of his dismissal after he was stumped and exchanged angry words with home captain Virat Kohli at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

Stokes was found guilty of "using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an international match" which earned him a demerit point, the ICC said in a statement.

The 25-year-old was docked 15 percent match fee in Dhaka last month and slapped with a demerit point for "verbally engaging" with Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman.

Four demerit points within a two-year period would result in suspension for one test match or two limited-overs internationals.

Stokes accepted the sanction, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing, the ICC added.

England's Jonny Bairstow played down the send-off after the first day's play.

"Verbals and things like that, if you go back 10 years, it was a bigger part of the game and there has been a lot of clampdown," the wicketkeeper-batsman said.

"At the same time, you also got to respect the fact that you have got guys out there who are very passionate, representing the country in the heat of the battle and at some point there are going to be words said.

"That's the nature of professional sport." (Editing by John O'Brien)