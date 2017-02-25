Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
Details of India's 19-match unbeaten run in test matches, which was ended by Australia in Pune on Saturday:
MOST CONSECUTIVE TEST MATCHES WITHOUT DEFEAT
27 West Indies (1982-1984)
26 England (1968-1971)
25 Australia (1946-1951)
22 Australia (2005-2008)
19 India (2015-2017)
18 England (1959-1961)
18 Australia (1999-2001)
INDIA'S RUN
PLAYED: 19
WON: 15
DRAWN: 4
Aug 2015 Sri Lanka Colombo Won by 278 runs
Aug 2015 Sri Lanka Colombo Won by 117 runs
Nov 2015 South Africa Mohali Won by 108 runs
Nov 2015 South Africa Bangalore Match drawn
Nov 2015 South Africa Nagpur Won by 124 runs
Dec 2015 South Africa Delhi Won by 337 runs
July 2016 West Indies Antigua Won by innings & 92 runs
July 2016 West Indies Kingston Match drawn
Aug 2016 West Indies St Lucia Won by 237 runs
Aug 2016 West Indies Trinidad Match drawn
Sept 2016 New Zealand Kanpur Won by 197 runs
Sept 2016 New Zealand Kolkata Won by 178 runs
Oct 2016 New Zealand Indore Won by 321 runs
Nov 2016 England Rajkot Match drawn
Nov 2016 England Vizag Won by 246 runs
Nov 2016 England Mohali Won by eight wickets
Dec 2016 England Mumbai Won by innings & 36 runs
Dec 2016 England Chennai Won by innings & 75 runs
Feb 2017 Bangladesh Hyderabad Won by 208 runs
BEST INDIAN PERFORMERS DURING RUN
BATSMAN
Virat Kohli
Played: 19
Runs: 1,784
High score: 235
Centuries: 5
Batting average: 63.71
BOWLER
Ravichandran Ashwin
Played: 19
Wickets: 120
Best bowling: 7-59
Five wicket hauls: 13
Bowling average: 20.47
LONDON Arsenal salvaged some silverware from a traumatic season as they denied Chelsea the double with a 2-1 victory in an enthralling FA Cup final thanks to Aaron Ramsey's late winner on Saturday.