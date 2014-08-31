LONDON Aug 31 England have named uncapped Surrey batsman Jason Roy in their 14-man squad for next Sunday's one-off Twenty20 international at home to India.

Eoin Morgan will lead the team in absence of regular Twenty20 skipper Stuart Broad, who is set to undergo knee surgery, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

"This one off ... International T20 provides us with an opportunity to look at players who have impressed recently in domestic cricket and gives them a chance to test themselves on the international stage against high quality opposition," national selector James Whitaker said.

England comprehensively beat India 3-1 in the home test series but their limited over frailties were again exposed as they lost to the visitors by six wickets in the third one dayer on Saturday to go 2-0 down in the five-match series.

Former all-rounder Ian Botham has already ruled out England's chance of winning their maiden 50-over World Cup in Australia next year, while retired spinner Graeme Swann lamented the approach of the team "happy to tootle along in a two-litre diesel in a Formula One race."

Hard-hitting batsman Roy has an impressive strike rate of 141 in Twenty20 matches which could be a big asset for England.

Apart from the South Africa-born 24-year-old, England's Twenty20 squad contains three other players - Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan and James Taylor - who are not involved in the ongoing one day series.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, James Taylor, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)